Kurdistan announces legislative elections unanimously

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani announced on Friday that he has scheduled legislative elections after consulting with all Kurdish political parties.

Barzani hoped that all political parties would cooperate to hold the elections on time.

The announcement comes as the Region faces political instability and ongoing security challenges, including attacks by ISIS militants.

The elections are expected to be a significant test of the stability of the Kurdish Region and its relations with the Iraqi government in Baghdad.

Iraqi Kurdistan, an autonomous region in northern Iraq, has held several elections since establishing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in 1992. The most recent elections were held in September 2021 to elect a new regional parliament and president.

In the latest elections, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) maintained its position as the largest party in the regional parliament. At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Gorran Movement also won significant numbers of seats.