Kurdistan announces Zakho an independent administration

Shafaq News/ Zakho district had been officially transformed into an independent administration in the Kurdistan Region.

A special ceremony was held to announce the decision, and was attended by the head of the Regional Government and Ministers.

The governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, said in his speech that Zakho was transformed into a district in 1864, and on the twenty-eighth of last July, the regional government decided to transform it into an independent administration.

For his part, Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed announced that general directorates of health, electricity, municipalities, and agriculture will be opened soon in Zakho.