Kurdistan and UAE sign a memorandum of understanding 

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the “National Investment Commission” and the “Importer and Exporter Union of Iraqi Kurdistan Region” visited the UAE’s Commerce and Industry of the United Arab Emirates.

A statement by the National Investment Commission reported today, Thursday, that the Kurdish delegation visited the strategic investment and commercial projects in the Emirates.

The statement added that both sides discussed the investment opportunities in Kurdistan in the industrial, agricultural, and tourism sectors.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in parallel with the visit between the Importer and Exporter Union of Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Erbil branch, and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to expanding economic relations.