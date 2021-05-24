Kurdistan and France stress the need for Iraqi-Kurdish efforts to eliminate ISIS

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Vice President and the high-level French delegation agreed today on the necessity of conducting a joint operation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army with the support of the Global Coalition forces to eliminate ISIS.

A statement by the presidency of the region said that Sheikh Mustafa received in Erbil the head of the National and Military Defense Committee in the French Parliament, Françoise Dumas, two members of the French Parliament, the French ambassador to Iraq, Bruno Hubert, the French Consul General in Erbil, Olivier Decottignies and their accompanying delegation.

The statement indicated that the two sides discussed the latest security developments, assessed the military situation of the Peshmerga forces and the joint operations plans to face ISIS, the reform process in the Peshmerga Ministry, and several other files.

The statement added that Sheikh Jaafar praised the French forces’ role in the Global Coalition against ISIS in Iraq and the region, especially in terms of military cooperation, training the Peshmerga forces, and their impact on filling the security gaps.

For its part, the French delegation affirmed, according to the statement, its country’s assistance, support, and coordination with the Peshmerga forces.