Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan aims to secure 200,000 job opportunities

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-02T13:29:09+0000
Kurdistan aims to secure 200,000 job opportunities

Shafaq News/ Investments in Kurdistan yielded massive revenues to the region's market, head of Investment commission, Muhammad Shukri, said on Thursday.

In a statement to journalists at the sidelines of Rwanga Forum, Shukri said these projects secured more than 11,000 job opportunities under the administration of the incumbent cabinet.

"139 investment licenses were granted in the same period," he noted, "We can create thousands of job opportunities by opening new projects."

"We look forward to securing 200,000 job opportunities by the end of the year."

The head of the commission said, "75% of the human-power at the project shall be domestic."

related

In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

Date: 2021-06-25 13:34:39
In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

Kurdistan region sets two conditions to allow traveling to Iran

Date: 2021-07-08 15:53:30
Kurdistan region sets two conditions to allow traveling to Iran

Turkey expresses readiness to enhance relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-07-29 13:22:46
Turkey expresses readiness to enhance relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan region

President Barzani arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-05 17:10:16
President Barzani arrives in Tehran

ICRC reveals its contribution to the healthcare system in the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-05-17 13:27:57
ICRC reveals its contribution to the healthcare system in the Kurdistan region

Kurdistan leaders condole the death of a national Kurdish figure in Kazakhstan

Date: 2021-08-08 22:07:02
Kurdistan leaders condole the death of a national Kurdish figure in Kazakhstan

Demand on Gold decreases to more than 50% in the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-05-28 08:26:58
Demand on Gold decreases to more than 50% in the Kurdistan Region

37 Kurdish refugees rescued after being trapped in Greece

Date: 2021-08-21 09:56:21
37 Kurdish refugees rescued after being trapped in Greece