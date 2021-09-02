Kurdistan aims to secure 200,000 job opportunities

Shafaq News/ Investments in Kurdistan yielded massive revenues to the region's market, head of Investment commission, Muhammad Shukri, said on Thursday.

In a statement to journalists at the sidelines of Rwanga Forum, Shukri said these projects secured more than 11,000 job opportunities under the administration of the incumbent cabinet.

"139 investment licenses were granted in the same period," he noted, "We can create thousands of job opportunities by opening new projects."

"We look forward to securing 200,000 job opportunities by the end of the year."

The head of the commission said, "75% of the human-power at the project shall be domestic."