Kurdistan University in Erbil organizes an art fair that celebrates the Kurdish woman

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, on Thursday hosted an art fair that celebrates the feminist movement and sheds light on the problems women suffer from in the Kurdish society.

"This exhibition is a part of a series of exhibitions organized by the Kurdistan University in Erbil in a quest to uphold the feminist movement in the Kurdish society via art," Soleen Nirvana told Shafaq News Agency on the sidelines of the event.

"The paintings depict the problems and obstacles the Kurdish woman has to cope with in the society," she said.

During the exhibition, a discussion panel was held to discuss the role of feminist and youth movements in the Kurdish society after the war against ISIS.