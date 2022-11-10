Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan University in Erbil organizes an art fair that celebrates the Kurdish woman

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-10T16:38:14+0000
Kurdistan University in Erbil organizes an art fair that celebrates the Kurdish woman

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, on Thursday hosted an art fair that celebrates the feminist movement and sheds light on the problems women suffer from in the Kurdish society.

"This exhibition is a part of a series of exhibitions organized by the Kurdistan University in Erbil in a quest to uphold the feminist movement in the Kurdish society via art," Soleen Nirvana told Shafaq News Agency on the sidelines of the event.

"The paintings depict the problems and obstacles the Kurdish woman has to cope with in the society," she said.

During the exhibition, a discussion panel was held to discuss the role of feminist and youth movements in the Kurdish society after the war against ISIS.

related

Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Date: 2021-04-06 10:35:11
Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-10 07:34:36
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

President Barzani denounces the "heinous, unjustified" attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 08:05:03
President Barzani denounces the "heinous, unjustified" attack on Erbil

Heavy Turkish shelling on the north of Erbil

Date: 2021-09-18 17:25:09
Heavy Turkish shelling on the north of Erbil

FlyErbil inaugurates a direct Erbil-Prague flight route

Date: 2022-08-15 16:12:09
FlyErbil inaugurates a direct Erbil-Prague flight route

Kurdistan celebrates the 35th anniversary of Leader Idris Barzani departure

Date: 2022-01-31 12:58:53
Kurdistan celebrates the 35th anniversary of Leader Idris Barzani departure

Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

Date: 2020-08-16 11:21:48
Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

Drone attack hits PKK site in Soran

Date: 2022-09-05 20:40:19
Drone attack hits PKK site in Soran