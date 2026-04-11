Kurdistan Short Film Festival opens in al-Sulaymaniyah with 29 films

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdish Short Film Festival opened in al-Sulaymaniyah province on Saturday, drawing filmmakers, artists, writers, and a large public audience for a three-day showcase of 29 short films representing regions across the Kurdistan Region.

Festival spokeswoman Charika Abdullah told Shafaq News the films covered social, humanitarian, and cultural themes alongside youth productions reflecting the Region's growing cinema movement. Daily screenings will be accompanied by panel discussions and artistic dialogues between filmmakers and critics, aimed at exchanging experience and developing the production environment.

The festival closes on Monday with an awards ceremony honoring winning films and recognizing directors, actors, and producers. Organizers expect audience turnout to grow over the coming days, given the diversity of the competing works and their engagement with local realities through contemporary storytelling.