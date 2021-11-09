Kurdistan Region to launch new investment projects in Zakho administration

Shafaq News/ The head of the Investment Authority in Kurdistan Region, Muhammad Shukri, stated that two new investment projects will be launched soon.

This came in a press conference in which Shukri announced opening an investment directorate in Zakho.

During the conference, Shukri said, "Zakho is an important part of the Kurdistan Region, especially in investment, as it contains many places to work on the completion of many projects."

"We are seeking to develop an investment plan that includes the entire region, especially Zakho, where plots of land are available for various economic sectors", he added.

According to Shukri, "The two most important investment projects in Zakho are the industrial city and the free trade zone; they will benefit the whole region.