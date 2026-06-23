Kurdistan Region seeks to deepen religious education ties with Al-Azhar

Shafaq News- Cairo/ Erbil

Iraqi Kurdistan's Endowments Ministry presented Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb with a memorandum of understanding in Cairo on Tuesday, seeking to expand cooperation on religious education and coexistence.

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Minister Pshtiwan Sadiq met Al-Tayeb at Al-Azhar's headquarters, where discussions covered religious education curricula, interfaith coexistence, and the Barzani Grand Mosque project currently under development in Erbil.

The Grand Mosque complex spans more than two million square meters and is designed to serve as a religious, educational, and cultural landmark, according to the ministry. Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani laid the foundation stone on Sunday.

Al-Tayeb endorsed the memorandum as an important and valuable step, citing Kurdistan's history of service to Islam and the role of Kurdish religious scholars in promoting peaceful coexistence, the ministry said.