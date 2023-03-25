Kurdistan Region's new hospital offers private and charitable medical services

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health inaugurated a new hospital, Al-Rahma, in Erbil on Saturday, which offers private and charitable medical services, with 32% of its share being dedicated to charity.

The hospital will also provide free healthcare services to patients from the region and other parts of Iraq.

During the inauguration, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw stated that Erbil had become Iraq's "health capital" due to the availability of integrated hospitals in the public and private sectors and doctors of all specialties.

He added that many doctors who had left their regions in Iraq due to security issues have settled in Erbil.