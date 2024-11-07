Kurdistan Region's minority components offer support for swift government formation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the ethnic and religious groups in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, renewed their call during a meeting for a review and amendment of the Kurdistan Election Law, including an increase in the quota seats.

Following the meeting, Minister of Regional Affairs for Minority Components, Aiden Marouf, held a press conference, saying, "We met with these components after the elections and the identification of representatives."

"We call for the formation of a new government as soon as possible," he added. "We are ready to provide any assistance needed for this purpose."

In October, the Kurdistan Region held legislative elections for its sixth parliamentary session, resulting in victories for the two main traditional parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

However, the winning parties in the Region have yet to start negotiations to form the new government, despite both expressing their readiness.