Kurdistan Region's President conveys condolences on poet Karim al-Iraqi's death

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his condolences on the passing of renowned Iraqi poet Karim Al-Iraqi.

President Barzani said on X, "It is with great sadness that I received the news of the death of the well-known Iraqi poet Karim Al-Iraqi. I offer my condolences to his family, relatives, and friends and share their sorrows over this painful affliction. I pray to God Almighty to cover the deceased with His vast mercy and inspire everyone with patience and solace."

The poet, Karim Al-Iraqi, passed away earlier in a hospital in Abu Dhabi. He was a distinguished Iraqi lyricist and media poet, born in Baghdad in 1955, and recipient of the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal International Prize in 2019.