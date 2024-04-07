Kurdistan Region receives full funding for March employee salaries

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced, on Sunday, the receipt of the full amount of employee salary funding for the past month of March from the federal government.

The ministry stated that it "received today the final installment of the employee salary funding for the month of March, amounting to 390 billion dinars."

The ministry pointed out that "all employees will receive their March salaries before the Eid al-Fitr, according to the previously announced schedule."

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Ministry of Finance had announced the receipt of 430 billion dinars from Baghdad as part of the salary funding for the past month of March.

Furthermore, the Federal Ministry of Finance had announced on Thursday the release of salary funding for employees of the Kurdistan Region for March.

Notably, the Kurdish government has faced significant challenges in meeting the timely and complete payment of salaries to its civil servants for the past decade.

This financial strain intensified following a ruling by a Paris-based arbitration court that suspended the KRG's oil exports to international markets a year ago, exacerbating its financial crisis.

As a result, the KRG has been heavily reliant on local income sources and its allocated share from the federal budget, which has been a subject of controversy. Despite efforts to manage its fiscal situation, the KRG has consistently struggled to meet its salary obligations.

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq's decision worsened the situation by issuing a ruling ordering the "localization" of salaries for all Kurdistan Region employees in federal banks.

This decision has resulted in the halt of salary disbursements, leading to numerous strikes across various sectors.