Kurdistan Region intensifies international efforts to prosecute ISIS terrorists

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Advocacy Coordinator, Dindar Zebari, confirmed that KRG is intensifying its efforts to define the crimes committed by ISIS as international crimes.

This came in a press conference held by Zebari following the meeting of the Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD).

"In 5-10-2021, the head of UNITAD, Karim Khan, will submit a report to the United Nations headquarters in New York. We expect the report to show support for the Kurdistan Region", he said.

"We expect that just as the Peshmerga forces have won the war against ISIS, we will achieve good results", noting that there will be direct cooperation with the Iraqi government.

Moreover, Zebari indicated that succeeding in prosecuting ISIS criminals in the region's courts will help the judiciary in Kurdistan win international recognition.

Zebari confirmed that the Kurdistan Region was a major party in defining what happened to the Yazidis as genocide. Currently, attempts are being made to have an international criminalization of these acts and define them as crimes of genocide.