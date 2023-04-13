Kurdistan Region and Italy to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, and the President of the Italian Parliament, Lorenzo Fontana, reaffirmed their commitment to further develop and strengthen the bilateral relations between Italy and Kurdistan Region across all domains.
According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani met with the President of the Italian Parliament in Rome on Thursday and discussed the political situation in Iraq and regional developments.
Expressing his gratitude for Italy's military and political support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Barzani emphasized his desire to continue enhancing the ties between the two countries in all fields.
For his part, the President of the Italian Parliament highlighted the importance of his country's relationship with Iraq and Kurdistan Region, adding that "the Kurdish people should be proud of themselves."
He also stressed the significance of Italy's relations with Iraq and Kurdistan Region, commending the role of Peshmerga forces in defeating ISIS, sheltering and protecting internally displaced persons and refugees, especially Christians among them.