Kurdistan Region President Hosts Iftar Banquet for Clerics, Discusses Unity and Stability

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani hosted an Iftar banquet for a group of clerics on Tuesday, representing all clerics in the Kurdistan Region.
Deputy President Mustafa Sayed Qadir and Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs Pshtiwan Sadiq also attended the event.
The head of the Union of Islamic Religious Scholars in Kurdistan expressed gratitude for the President's efforts to promote internal peace, unity, and stability in the region.
President Barzani commended the role of clerics in spreading "religious awareness, moderation, and protection of citizens from extremist ideology." He also stressed that religious scholars have always been "at the forefront of defending the rights of their people and linking religion and patriotism."
President Barzani expressed optimism in resolving the outstanding problems with Baghdad, emphasizing the importance of finding common ground and reaching an agreement.