Kurdistan, Qatar to expand the economic and investment relations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received a phone call from the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, stressing the importance of developing relations between the two sides.

In a statement, the KRG's media office said that Barzani and the Qatari Foreign Minister discussed the developments in Iraq and ways to strengthen relations between Qatar and the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides also agreed to boost the economic and investment ties.

Last October, Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, visited Doha and met Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and officials.