Kurdistan President Barzani to join world leaders at COP 29 in Baku

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will visit the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Monday to participate in the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) alongside numerous world leaders.

The conference, running from November 11 to 22, will focus on funding clean energy as an alternative to fossil fuels, reducing harmful emissions, and strengthening community resilience to climate change amid rising climate-related disasters.

This conference offers a key opportunity for countries to present updated national climate action plans under the Paris Agreement, expected to be finalized by early 2025. With effective implementation, these plans aim to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, while also acting as investment frameworks to support sustainable development goals.

Held annually with the presidency rotating among the UN’s five recognized regions, the COP conference this year will be hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku, a country renowned for its experience in hosting international events, with Baku Stadium as the chosen venue.