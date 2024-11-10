President Barzani’s COP29 participation: Key opportunity for Kurdistan’s clean energy efforts

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Khairi Bozani, senior advisor to the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, stated that President Nechirvan Barzani's participation in the Baku UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) is “a key opportunity” for the Region to highlight its efforts toward clean and sustainable energy.

Barzani is set to travel to the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Monday to attend the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) on climate change, which will take place from November 11 to 22.

The conference, running from November 11 to 22, will focus on funding clean energy as an alternative to fossil fuels, reducing harmful emissions, and strengthening community resilience to climate change amid rising climate-related disasters.

Bozani told Shafaq News Agency, "The conference will be held in Baku, the birthplace of the global oil industry…In 1846, the first oil fields were opened there, and by the late 19th century, it became a leader in production…This year's conference is especially significant as it takes place in a city whose economy relies heavily on oil and gas exports, two of the main sources of carbon emissions contributing to global warming.”

“Azerbaijan hosting the summit raises questions about its readiness, as an oil-exporting nation, to support the shift to clean energy…While major countries like the US and UAE face challenges in moving away from fossil fuels, Azerbaijan has not been a prominent player in this area,” he pointed out. “The event highlights its increasing interest in engaging with global climate issues.”

Moreover, the senior advisor highlighted, “While the Kurdistan Region's economy depends on oil and gas, it aims to strengthen its role as a hub for sustainable investment,” adding that “Barzani could offer a Kurdish perspective on the challenges regions like Kurdistan face in addressing climate change, especially amid political and economic crises that hinder the climate transition.”

“The conference could provide a platform to strengthen cooperation between the Region and participating countries, including Azerbaijan, on joint projects in clean energy, environmental infrastructure, and climate change adaptation,” he confirmed.