Kurdistan Presidency: The Iraqi parties ignored the principles of partnership

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Presidency expressed its concern about the Iraqi parliament approving the law on financing the fiscal deficit "without taking the principle of partnership," calling for the three presidencies of the region, the concerned authorities and representatives of the Kurds in the federal government and the parliament to meet and "unify positions."

The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said in a statement issued today, "regarding the fiscal deficit financing law, which was approved at dawn Thursday in the Iraqi parliament by the majority, and without taking into account the principles of partnership, consensus and balance, and without paying attention to the remarks and proposals of the representatives of the Kurdistan Region", Adding, "We salute all Kurdish blocs and MPs from the Kurdistan Region who took a unified position to defend the rights and entitlements of the people of Kurdistan."

The statement added, "the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region is looking with concern and utmost attention to this issue and will put all its efforts to defend the rights and entitlements of the people of Kurdistan", explaining that, "the three presidencies of the Kurdistan Region, the concerned authorities and representatives of the Kurdistan Region in the federal government and Parliament will meet to unify the positions of the concerned authorities in the Region."

The Iraqi Council of Representatives approved the law draft on financing the financial deficit of 12 trillion dinars, without including the agreement concluded between Baghdad and Erbil regarding the salaries of the region’s employees, which was considered by some as a “retaliation” by Shiite forces against the Kurds, against the backdrop of the Sinjar agreement.