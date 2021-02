Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Parliament invited the parliamentarians on Saturday to attend the first regular session in the third legislative spring on the first of March.

The session agenda includes Halkout Anwar Khalifa's legal oath as a successor to Erbil's former governor, Omid Khushnaw.

Khalifa was nominated for parliamentary elections in the fifth legislative session in Kurdistan Region, and his candidacy number was 52 on the Kurdish Democratic Party’s list.