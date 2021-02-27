Kurdistan PM meets with the Iraqi Minister of Interior

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met today, Saturday, the Minister of Interior in the Federal Government, Othman El-Ghanmi.

A statement issued by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that Barzani and El-Ghanmi discussed issues related to the 2021 federal budget, the upcoming elections, and the security coordination between the Regional and the Federal Governments in the light of the recent rocket attack that took place in Erbil.

The meeting touched upon the demographic change targeting the Kurds in Kirkuk and other Kurdish governorates, emphasizing the necessity of ending this "unconstitutional" policy.

Barzani and El-Ghanmi stressed the importance of implementing Sinjar Agreement, including driving militias and non-governmental troops outside the territory.