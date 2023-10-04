Kurdistan PM meets US Embassy Representative: focus on political developments and oil exports

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met with David Berger, the Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Iraq. The meeting centered on political developments in Iraq and the pivotal topic of resuming oil exports through Turkey.

A statement by Barzani's office said that the prime minister and Berger delved into the latest developments and the overall situation in Iraq, emphasizing the vital necessity of safeguarding the constitutional and financial rights of the Kurdistan Region.

A significant consensus emerged during the meeting, highlighting the urgency of restarting oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Both sides stressed the importance of swift action in this regard, underscoring the economic significance of this step for the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides discussed the Kurdistan Parliament elections, indicating the commitment to democratic processes in the region.

Furthermore, the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Iraq expressed gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government for its rapid response and support to the tragic Al-Hamdaniyah fire incident victims.

He commended the peaceful coexistence enjoyed by the diverse components of the Kurdistan Region, highlighting Kurdistan's pluralistic and harmonious social fabric.