Kurdistan PM bids farewell to Indian ambassador, meets EU envoy

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani bid farewell to Prashant Pise, the outgoing Indian Ambassador to Iraq, during a meeting on Tuesday.

In a statement following the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani expressed gratitude for Ambassador Pise's efforts in enhancing the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and India. "I thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and wished him success in his future work," Barzani said.

Ambassador Pise, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the support and cooperation extended by the KRG during his tenure. "The Ambassador emphasized the importance of further developing the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and India," the statement noted.

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Barzani said he also met with Thomas Seiler, Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq.

The meeting, according to the statement, discussed the bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and the European Union, the KRG's reforms in the finance and banking sectors, in addition to its efforts to combat corruption and bureaucracy.

"We both agreed on the importance of continued cooperation and coordination in the fight against terrorism," the statement said.