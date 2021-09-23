Kurdistan MoH: the region receives 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses every week

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region, Saman al-Barzanji, revealed that the region receives nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses every week.

Al-Barzanji said in a joint press conference he held with the head of the World Health Organization mission in Iraq, Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, "school and university personnel had registered online to receive the vaccine, but have not visited any vaccination centers yet. We urge them to get the vaccine as soon as possible."

He added, "The Kurdistan Region receives 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine every week, and we have 11 special centers to store the Pfizer vaccine at 80 degrees Celsius to vaccinate the largest number of citizens living outside the governorates."

"Our goal is to vaccinate about 3,250,000 people, 20% of whom are over 18 years old and received the first dose of the vaccine. 13% have received the second dose so far", he added.

The World Health Organization in Iraq had delivered 14 tons of medical equipment to the Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region today, to be distributed to the region's governorates.