Kurdistan MoH: 87 healthcare professionals passed away since the outbreak of COVID-19

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-19T11:00:49+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1950 new COVID-19 cases and 19 mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today.

The Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, said in a press conference, "a series of meetings were held in the Erbil Health Department with specialists and consultants to discuss ways to confront the new wave. Fortunately, the World Health Organization team is with us, and everyone is currently busy working to increase the oxygen supply and the number of hospital beds."

 He continued, "We have reached the color purple, we hope that we will not reach the red color."

 Barzanji called on the region's residents to adhere to preventive measures so that the situation does not get out of control, as well as on the arrivals to conduct COVID-19 cases and quarantine themselves if necessary.

However, the Minister of Health said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, more than 4,000 doctors and healthcare professionals contracted the virus, 87 of whom passed away.

"The region has recorded several cases of the new (Delta) variant, and unfortunately, some citizens are still refusing to receive the vaccine."

