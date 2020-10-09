Kurdistan Minister of interior discloses the details of the Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News / The Minister of Interior in Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, confirmed on Friday that an agreement had been concluded with the federal government to restore security and stability to Sinjar district between Erbil and Baghdad.

Ahmed said in a press conference held after the meeting of the region's delegation to Baghdad with the Iraqi PM, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, that in the presence of UN representatives, an agreement was reached to normalize the security, military and administrative conditions in Sinjar.

Furthermore, the US congratulated the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government on reaching a joint agreement in Sinjar.

"We are looking forward to fully implementing the agreement, and we hope that it will lead to lasting security and stability for the Iraqi people in northern Iraq,", the embassy said.