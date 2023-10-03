Kurdistan Islamic Movement re-elects Irfan Ali Abdul Aziz as leader following an internal rift

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Islamic Movement on Tuesday evening announced the re-election of Irfan Ali Abdul Aziz as its leader and "general guide" .

In a statement released earlier today, the movement revealed that Irfan Ali Abdul Aziz was re-elected with the approval of the majority of the participants, garnering 983 votes.

"A total of 1,500 individuals attended the conference, and no one participated in the elections without the full procedures being carried out by the Independent Higher Commission in Baghdad."

The statement also pointed out that "most of the supporters of Kamal Haji Ali have returned to our movement after announcing a new party, and anyone else who wishes to return to our movement is welcome to do so."

On Tuesday, a faction led by Kamal Haji Ali announced its complete separation from the Kurdistan Islamic Movement and the formation of a new party due to "ongoing issues" with the faction led by Irfan Ali Abdul Aziz.

The spokesperson for the new faction, Mohammed Baziani, stated in a press conference recently, "We were unable to reach an agreement with the other faction, and that's why we decided not to participate in the conference."

He added, "From today onwards, we will have no relationship with the Kurdistan Islamic Movement, and we will announce a new party called the 'Islamic Relations Movement.'"

Baziani noted that "legal procedures to establish the party will be completed soon, and the movement will be announced in a grand carnival."