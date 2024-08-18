Kurdistan Health Ministry declares alert to prevent monkeypox

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan announced, on Sunday, that it has entered a state of alert to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

The ministry stated, "Health Minister Saman Barzanji and ministry officials held a meeting today with the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss preparations for preventing monkeypox."

During the meeting, it was decided to form the high-level joint committee "One Health" between the Ministries of Health and Agriculture and to disseminate preventive guidelines by health institutions starting tomorrow.

The decisions also included issuing instructions for citizens and tourists, conducting health awareness campaigns, and preparing to provide laboratory tests in collaboration with WHO.

The ministry clarified that "no suspected cases of the disease have been recorded so far," emphasizing "intensified monitoring and full preparedness."