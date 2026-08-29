Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Engineers Syndicate held its second conference in Erbil on Saturday, 26 years after its founding meeting, with 207 engineers gathering to elect a new council and syndicate head.

Zhyar Jalal, a conference member, told Shafaq News that the syndicate’s internal rules require a conference every six years, but the second meeting was repeatedly delayed. Twenty-seven candidates are competing for eight council seats, with two alternate positions also to be filled. At least one of the eight council members must be a woman.

Five candidates are also competing for the syndicate’s top post, with the winner to be determined after the council vote.

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