Kurdistan Engineers Syndicate holds first conference since 2000
Shafaq News- Erbil
The Kurdistan Engineers Syndicate held its second conference in Erbil on Saturday, 26 years after its founding meeting, with 207 engineers gathering to elect a new council and syndicate head.
Zhyar Jalal, a conference member, told Shafaq News that the syndicate’s internal rules require a conference every six years, but the second meeting was repeatedly delayed. Twenty-seven candidates are competing for eight council seats, with two alternate positions also to be filled. At least one of the eight council members must be a woman.
Five candidates are also competing for the syndicate’s top post, with the winner to be determined after the council vote.
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