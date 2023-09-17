Kurdistan Employee Union stands in solidarity with teachers and lecturers demanding overdue salaries

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Kurdistan Employee Union in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate within the Kurdistan Region (KRI) officially declared its full solidarity with the demands of employees, teachers, and unpaid lecturers.

The Deputy Head of the Union, Jaza Muhammad Ali, announced this stance, emphasizing the Union's complete support for these demands.

Ali stressed that it is the government's duty to provide essential services like water, electricity, and salaries since citizens cannot afford to secure them themselves. He also highlighted that what is happening now is a shortcoming that the responsible authorities must bear.

He further explained that daily, dozens of cases involving the financial hardship and the economic decline affecting employees are being brought to their attention. These hardships will harm both society and families.

The Deputy Head of the Union called on all employees, teachers, and unpaid lecturers to "continue advocating for their rightful demands until the salaries for July, August, and September are paid in one installment."