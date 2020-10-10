Kurdistan Democratic Party praise the SINJAR historic agreement

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party praised, on Saturday, the historic agreement between the federal government and the Kurdistan government about Sinjar district, considering it an end to regional conflicts.

"The Baghdad-Erbil agreement is a political and social achievement that restores the legitimate administration of Sinjar and removes all armed factions from the district, as well as encouraging the displaced to return quickly." A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Barakat Shamo, told Shafaq News agency.

He added, "The agreement opens the way to the normalization in all the disputed areas."

Shamo called on all the parties to "abide by all the provisions of the Iraqi constitution and work to implement the Article 140, which is sponsored by the United Nations."

The Iraqi government announced on Friday that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar, according to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s spokesperson, Ahmed Mulla Talal.

Several parties welcomed the agreement between the federal government and the Regional Government including Jordan and the United Nations.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups and paves the way for the reconstruction of the district and the full return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

In the security axe, the agreement hold the local police, the National Security and Intelligence services to take responsibility within the district.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar including PKK.