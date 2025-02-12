Kurdish protesters vow to continue strike until demands are met

Shafaq News/ Striking workers in Al-Sulaymaniyah pledged on Wednesday to continue their protest until their demands are met, insisting there would be no retreat.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the group, calling themselves "The Strikers," expressed gratitude for the widespread support they received from citizens and nationalist figures in the Kurdistan region. "This support reflects a collective awareness of the importance of defending rights."

The Strikers also extended their thanks to academics, discontented employees, civil organizations, and research institutions that joined the strike. They described the movement as a "new civil mechanism" aimed at strengthening collective struggle.

"We will not tire, and we will not stop demanding our rights," they declared, emphasizing their determination to press forward until all their demands are fulfilled.

The statement underlined that the strike was not just an ordinary protest but a "critical stage of civil struggle" and warned against any attempts to exploit or misrepresent it.

The Strikers reaffirmed their commitment to unity and perseverance, stating that collective willpower remains strong. "The strike embodies solidarity and a firm resolve to bring about positive change," they concluded.

Meanwhile, Dr. Goran Mohiuddin, the medical supervisor for hunger strikers at Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Shar Hospital, announced on Tuesday that medical teams had begun conducting comprehensive laboratory tests for those receiving care after ending their 15-day hunger strike.