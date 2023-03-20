Kurdish leader Barzani extends Newroz greetings

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Monday extended happy new year wishes as the people of Kurdistan and the world celebrate the Newroz holidays.

"Happy New Year to the people of Kurdistan and to all who celebrate Newroz across the globe," Barzani said in a tweet.

"I would like [to] convey my heartfelt greetings to the Peshmerga forces and the families and loved ones of our martyrs. May the coming year bring more peace and joy to the world," he added.