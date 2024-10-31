Kurdish leader Barzani advocates for unity in new KRG: One Kurdistan, one Parliament, one government

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Masoud Barzani, the Kurdish leader and Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), called the recent elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Region Parliament “historic,” emphasizing the principles for establishing the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Speaking at the opening of the Mesopotamia Medical Conference in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Barzani remarked on the October 20 elections, saying, "We take pride in the fact that these elections were held in a calm atmosphere with complete freedom and without any problems, despite many expecting significant issues that could disrupt the process."

“Following the announcement of the final election results,” he said, “dialogue among all political parties based on electoral entitlements is essential,” stressing, “The next government should be formed on the principles of one Kurdistan, one Parliament, one government, and unified Peshmerga forces.”

Regarding the new government's duties, he underscored the need to provide health and education services while striving for self-reliance. “While oil is important, it is a finite resource, unlike agriculture, which is crucial for long-term economic stability,” he clarified.

"I believe water scarcity will be a critical issue now and in the future. No one can live without water." He commended the KRG for its efforts in building dams during its fifth term, stressing that “the next government must prioritize this issue, as water concerns cannot afford negligence or shortcomings.”

“The KRG must resolve disputes and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad based on the constitution,” he added, highlighting the importance of addressing “illegal activities,” including the establishment of narcotics factories, drug trafficking, terrorism, and lawlessness. “There must be limits to these actions; the law must prevail,” he explained.