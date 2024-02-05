Kurdish delegation visits Washington for bilateral talks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a Kurdish Presidency delegation started an official visit to the United States.

According to a statement issued by the Region's Presidency, the delegation, headed by Fawzi Hariri, the Presidency's chief of staff, will hold meetings with US officials in Washington to discuss American relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the situation in the Region in general, and other issues of mutual interest.

The delegation includes Falah Mustafa, Special Assistant to the President of the Kurdistan Region for Foreign Policy Affairs, Niyaz Saleh Mustafa, Head of Foreign Policy and Diplomacy Region, and the Chief of Staff in the Presidency.