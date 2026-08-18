Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish artist Rizwan Qadir opened a solo exhibition in Erbil on Tuesday, showcasing 25 paintings of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI)’s landscapes to raise awareness of pollution and environmental degradation.

The works depict mountains, valleys and waterways across the KRI, using different color techniques to highlight both their natural beauty and the threats posed by pollution, neglect and urban expansion.

“This exhibition is not simply a visual display of the Kurdistan Region’s landscapes, but a cry through art against the pollution and destruction affecting our environment,” Qadir told Shafaq News, noting that the 25 paintings took several months to complete.

“My main message is environmental awareness,” Qadir added. “I wanted to use strong, warm colors to remind visitors of the beauty we have and the need to protect it before it is too late.”

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The exhibition attracted artists, residents and people interested in environmental issues.

Visitor Mustafa Ahmed said the paintings prompted viewers to consider their responsibility to protect the area. “Combining art with an environmental message is an excellent and rare step in Erbil.”

Another visitor, Mahmoud Omar, praised Qadir’s use of color and shadow to portray the KRI’s mountains and valleys, saying the exhibition goes beyond visual appeal by drawing attention to environmental concerns.