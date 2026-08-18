Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A fire broke out at a fuel station inside the provincial government compound in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, on Tuesday, the second major fuel-related blaze in the province in less than 24 hours.

Civil Defense spokesperson Aram Ali said crews brought the fire under control after about an hour, with no casualties reported. The station supplies fuel to vehicles used by the provincial administration.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a massive fire tore through a fuel depot in Tanjaro, burning more than three million liters of gasoline and injuring 22 people. More than 30 tankers were destroyed, including over 25 carrying gasoline.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani later directed local authorities to tighten measures protecting residents and property.

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