Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Culture and Youth in Kurdistan Region mourned today the well-known artist, Salam Koy'i, who passed away yesterday at the age of 66 years old.

Koy'i had a stroke last night, before his health situation deteriorated, and died this morning in Erbil.

It is worth noting that Koy'i was born in 1955, and worked as a theater actor for more than four decades.