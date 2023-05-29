Kurdish Prime Minister Discusses Strengthening Relations with UAE

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, held talks with Sheikh Khalifa BinTahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on reinforcing the ties between Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a statement, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Government affirmed that Barzani welcomed Sheikh Khalifa in the presence of UAE Consul General Ahmed Al Dhaheri.

Both sides expressed interest in strengthening economic, cultural, and diplomatic connections between Erbil and Abu Dhabi.

The statement said the two leaders emphasized the importance of expanding coordination and cooperation in various fields and underscoring the shared commitment to deepening bilateral ties.