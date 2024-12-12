Kurdish President, UK Defence Chief discuss regional developments

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan’s Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the UK Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Antony Radakin, to discuss the current situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the rapidly evolving developments in the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, “Barzani received Admiral Radakin, accompanied by a high-level military and diplomatic delegation.”

President Barzani praised "the UK's continued role and support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, expressing gratitude to British forces “for assisting the Kurdistan Region in reforming the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and unifying the Peshmerga forces,” the statement continued.

For his part, Admiral Radakin reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He underscored the importance of maintaining coordination to ensure the success of efforts against terrorism and to preserve stability in the region.

The meeting also touched on several other issues of mutual interest, the statement added.