Kurdish President Barzani with new UAE ambassador: Syria situation on the table

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the new UAE Ambassador to Iraq, Abdulla Matar Al-Mazrouei.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani emphasized the Region's full support for the success of the ambassador’s mission.

President Barzani conveyed his greetings to the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and thanked his country for its “continued support of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

For his part, the ambassador extended the UAE President's greetings to Barzani, praising “the strong relations between the UAE and Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region.”

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation in various fields and exchanged views on the latest developments, particularly the situation in Syria, and other issues of mutual interest.