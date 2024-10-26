Kurdish President Barzani extends condolences to Yazidi community following passing of Prince's cousin

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, extended his condolences upon the passing of Yazidi Prince Hazim Tahsin Beg’s cousin.

"I extend my condolences to the family and relatives of Ms. Suzan Mirza Beg and to the Yazidi community,” President Barzani stated. “We pray that God grants her soul peace and provides patience and solace to all.”