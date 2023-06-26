Kurdish Political Heavyweights Convene to Strategize Upcoming Elections, Federal Ties

Shafaq News/ The politburos of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the most influential political forces in the Kurdistan region, convened in the region's capital city, Erbil, on Monday for high-stake talks.
Key figures from both parties attended the meeting. Representing the KDP were Fadhel al-Mirani, Nechirvan Barzani, Hoshyar Zebari, Fuad Hussein, and Mahmoud Mohammed. The PUK delegation comprised Bafel Talabani, Qubad Talabani, Sheikh Jaafar, among other senior officials.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the assembly's primary focus revolved around the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region, the status of the relations with the federal government in Baghdad, and the nature of bilateral ties between the KDP and PUK.
The discussions between the two parties were anchored in a shared vision of stability and progress for the region, with a strong emphasis on cooperation and shared responsibility.
The dialogue provided a forum for constructive exchanges, with both parties keen on streamlining their positions regarding the impending elections and their ongoing dealings with the federal government.