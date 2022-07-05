Report

Kurdish PM: Development in Kurdistan is for the benefit of all Iraqis

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-05T15:36:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister confirmed to the US Ambassador that  Kurdistan would never surrender its constitutional rights.

On Tuesday, PM Masrour Barzani received the US ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, and discussed the relations between the Region and the United States and the outstanding issues between the Kurdish and the federal governments.

Barzani reiterated that "Kurdistan is always ready to solve the outstanding problems with Baghdad based on the constitution, but it would never compromise its constitutional rights under any pressure or circumstance."

The PM confirmed that Kurdistan's development is in the interest of all Iraqi citizens, and the federal government should support the prosperity of any Iraqi region instead of creating obstacles and problems."

In turn, the US ambassador said that Kurdistan is a "friend and strong ally of the United States," stressing the need to solve the problems with Baghdad based on the constitution."

