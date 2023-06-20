Kurdish Official: Kurdistan's Prime Minister Discusses Cessation of Oil Exports with Turkey

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish official stated that Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed the cessation of oil exports during his visit to Turkey.
The Turkish presidency announced on Twitter that President Recep Tayyib Erdogan met with PM Barzani at the presidential palace in Ankara.
A senior Kurdish official close to the office of the Prime Minister stated to Reuters, "Various issues, including security in the region, need to be discussed. However, oil exports will be a top priority."
Turkey halted exports totaling 450,000 barrels daily from northern Iraq through the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline on March 25. This decision came after the International Chamber of Commerce's Arbitration Board issued its ruling in an arbitration case.