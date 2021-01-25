Kurdish MPs criticized for sending their children to study abroad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-25T17:28:41+0000

Shafaq News / The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Siwan Ali Faraj, criticized some Kurdish representatives who recently formed a political bloc called "Kurdistan Hope", because they "want to show off in front of people a false patriotism." On January 11, the formation of the "Kurdistan Hope" coalition of 15 Kurdish representatives in the Iraqi parliament was announced. The coalition represents the Gorran movement, the Kurdistan Islamic Union, the Kurdistan Islamic Group, the Future bloc, the Independent Bloc, and the two MPs Sarwa Wins and Yusra Rajab. Faraj addressed the representatives in a Facebook post, saying, "Some MPs talk about the lives of their children, where they study? In which country do they live? With what passport they travel?", adding, "Either they want to be proud and show off their false patriotism in front of people, or they want to remind people and tell them: The highest status of you and Kurdistan is not suitable for our children, so we sent them abroad to study." "In both cases, shame on them, how can a representative of the people distinguish and prefer himself over the people? It is clear that they also know that they do not represent the people", Faraj concluded.

related