Kurdish Leader, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss political situations in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, on Thursday deliberated over the political conditions in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, a brief press release by the Barzani Headquarters said.

Barzani hosted the Turkish Minister and the accompanying delegation in his residence in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

The talks, according to the press release, revolved around the political state of affairs in Iraq, the broader region, and bilateral relations.

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, had arrived in the capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday evening, where he met with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

On Thursday, Minister Fidan landed in Erbil to meet with top officials there.