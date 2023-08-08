Kurdish Leader Barzani, UK's new ambassador discuss elections in a first meeting

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Wednesday met with the newly appointed British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, for talks on the Baghdad-Erbil ties and the parliamentary election in the Kurdistan region.

A press release by the Barzani headquarters said that the meeting attended by the British Consul in Erbil, Rosie Keif, discussed the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

Ambassador Hitchen, according to the press release, expressed his profound pleasure in assuming his role in Iraq and liaising with the political leadership of the Kurdistan region throughout his tenure.

The diplomat conveyed to Barzani the United Kingdom's unwavering support for the ongoing political processes in the Kurdistan region, particularly the impending elections.

The ambassador reiterated the UK's commitment to bolstering ties between the two entities, solidifying a shared vision for peace, stability, and mutual growth, as corroborated by the statement.