Kurdish Leader Barzani Meets with Anbar Alliance to Discuss Iraqi Political Process

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, met with a delegation from the "Unified Al-Anbar" Alliance on Tuesday to discuss developments in the Iraqi political process.

The meeting was held in Barzani's residence in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Jamal al-Karbouli, the leader of the Alliance, led the delegation.

A statement from Barzani's office said that the two sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and developments in the Iraqi political process. They also exchanged views on the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq.

The statement said that the meeting was "constructive" and that the two sides agreed to continue their dialogue.